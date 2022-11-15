Short Interest in Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Expands By 26.5%

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the October 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bradesco Corretora lowered Klabin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Klabin Price Performance

Shares of KLBAY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,883. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. Klabin has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Klabin Cuts Dividend

Klabin Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

