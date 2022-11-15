Short Interest in Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Grows By 13.0%

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,707,800 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 1,511,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kakaku.com Price Performance

KKKUF stock remained flat at $16.61 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44. Kakaku.com has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $31.45.

About Kakaku.com

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services, such as computers, home appliances, fashion, interiors, cars, telecommunications, and insurances. It also operates tabelog.com, a restaurant search and reservation site.

