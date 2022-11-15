Short Interest in Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Grows By 28.6%

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Kajima Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KAJMY opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. Kajima has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $13.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40.
About Kajima
