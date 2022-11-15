Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Expands By 29.1%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the October 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

JSML stock opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $69.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.73.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 47,877 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 17,548 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 75,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 681.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter.

