Short Interest in Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Decreases By 19.8%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the October 15th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 387.0 days.

Jamieson Wellness Price Performance

JWLLF stock remained flat at $24.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.22. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JWLLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

