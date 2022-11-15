Short Interest in J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Rises By 18.4%

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,700 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the October 15th total of 326,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,867.0 days.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

JDWPF traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JDWPF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,050 ($12.34) to GBX 580 ($6.82) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Peel Hunt downgraded J D Wetherspoon to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

