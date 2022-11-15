Short Interest in Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Expands By 15.1%

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the October 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Insider Activity at Hyperfine

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg acquired 64,213 shares of Hyperfine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $95,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 543,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,909.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg acquired 64,213 shares of Hyperfine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $95,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 543,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,909.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg acquired 34,488 shares of Hyperfine stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $30,694.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,727.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyperfine

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Hyperfine in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Hyperfine in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hyperfine in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hyperfine in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Hyperfine in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hyperfine Stock Up 15.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Hyperfine in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hyperfine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.40 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of Hyperfine stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,836. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.69. Hyperfine has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $16.61.

Hyperfine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.