Short Interest in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Decreases By 16.5%

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 364,200 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 436,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $190,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,065.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $190,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,065.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,913.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,782 shares of company stock valued at $412,048 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of HURN traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.72. 127,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,470. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average is $65.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.57.

HURN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.