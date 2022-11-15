Short Interest in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Decreases By 16.5%

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 364,200 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 436,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $190,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,065.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $190,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,065.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,913.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,782 shares of company stock valued at $412,048 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.
Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 4.0 %
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HURN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Huron Consulting Group Company Profile
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
Further Reading
