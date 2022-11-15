Short Interest in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Increases By 15.6%

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the October 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,838,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.38 and a 200-day moving average of $186.87. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $224.04. The firm has a market cap of $143.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.