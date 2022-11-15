Short Interest in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Increases By 56.0%

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the October 15th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of HH&L Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 17.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,656,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 248,702 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $12,734,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $343,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HH&L Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of HHLA remained flat at $10.00 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 890,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.50 million, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. HH&L Acquisition has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.01.

About HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition ( NYSE:HHLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

