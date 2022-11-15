Short Interest in Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Increases By 7.2%

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 162,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 434.3 days.

Goodfood Market Price Performance

GDDFF remained flat at $0.20 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $5.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Goodfood Market from C$1.40 to C$0.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Goodfood Market from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Goodfood Market from C$1.75 to C$0.70 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Desjardins cut Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

