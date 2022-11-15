Short Interest in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Grows By 29.4%

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the October 15th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X DAX Germany ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAX. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,011 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,064,000.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAX opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.73. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

