Short Interest in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Expands By 13.7%

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASET. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41,243 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000.

ASET opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $35.85.

