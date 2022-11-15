Short Interest in Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST) Grows By 16.3%

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecoark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEST. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ecoark in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecoark during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecoark during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecoark during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecoark by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecoark Stock Down 0.5 %

ZEST opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Ecoark has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ecoark Company Profile

Ecoark ( NASDAQ:ZEST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ecoark had a negative net margin of 87.70% and a negative return on equity of 92.59%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter.

Ecoark Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas, bitcoin mining, and post-harvest shelf-life and freshness food management technology businesses in the United States. It engages in the exploration, production, and drilling of oil and gas properties in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, as well as offers transportation of frac sand and logistics services to hydraulic fracturing and drilling operations.

