Short Interest in Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Drops By 36.4%

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLFGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the October 15th total of 313,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DPMLF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 29,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,536. The company has a market capitalization of $984.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.45. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPMLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Dundee Precious Metals to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Dundee Securities upgraded Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

