Short Interest in Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Drops By 36.4%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the October 15th total of 313,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DPMLF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 29,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,536. The company has a market capitalization of $984.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.45. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

DPMLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Dundee Precious Metals to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Dundee Securities upgraded Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

(Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.