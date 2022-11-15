Short Interest in Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Increases By 36.0%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the October 15th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,122.0 days.

Shares of DWMNF remained flat at $34.81 during mid-day trading on Monday. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49. Dowa has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $48.93.

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

