Short Interest in Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Increases By 36.0%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the October 15th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,122.0 days.

Dowa Price Performance

Shares of DWMNF remained flat at $34.81 during mid-day trading on Monday. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49. Dowa has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $48.93.

Get Dowa alerts:

About Dowa

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.