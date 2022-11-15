Short Interest in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Declines By 19.0%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,011,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DTEGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom to €29.50 ($30.41) in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($26.80) to €28.00 ($28.87) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €28.50 ($29.38) to €27.50 ($28.35) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($27.84) to €26.40 ($27.22) in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Deutsche Telekom stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.46. 317,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.21 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

