Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Drops By 32.1%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the October 15th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Defense Metals Price Performance
Shares of DFMTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 147,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,343. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17. Defense Metals has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.28.
Defense Metals Company Profile
