Short Interest in CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Grows By 37.3%

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the October 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 412.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CVSGF remained flat at $22.97 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. CVS Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,900 ($34.08) to GBX 2,370 ($27.85) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,300 ($27.03) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

