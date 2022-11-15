Short Interest in China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Drops By 25.3%

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,807,100 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the October 15th total of 9,114,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34,035.5 days.
Shares of CSGEF remained flat at 0.35 during midday trading on Monday. China Suntien Green Energy has a fifty-two week low of 0.35 and a fifty-two week high of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.40.
