Short Interest in Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Drops By 42.8%

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 690,500 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the October 15th total of 1,206,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPXWF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Power stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $33.24. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.60.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.