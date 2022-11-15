Short Interest in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW) Drops By 14.8%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

BT Brands Stock Performance

BT Brands stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170. BT Brands has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24.

