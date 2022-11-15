Short Interest in Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Expands By 10.0%

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BFLBY shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bilfinger from €34.00 ($35.05) to €28.00 ($28.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bilfinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

BFLBY stock remained flat at $5.27 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 700. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. Bilfinger has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $8.36.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

