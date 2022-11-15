Short Interest in Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Rises By 12.5%

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Performance
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication stock remained flat at $7.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.36.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile
