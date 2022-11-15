Short Interest in Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Rises By 12.5%

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Performance

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication stock remained flat at $7.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.36.

Get Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication alerts:

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates in four segments: Fixed-line Domestic Communication; Cellular Communication; Internet, International Communications, and NEP Services and ICT Solutions; and Multi-channel Television.

Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.