Short Interest in Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Drops By 20.8%

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,109,800 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the October 15th total of 1,401,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 652.8 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSFFF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Basic-Fit from €41.00 ($42.27) to €40.00 ($41.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Basic-Fit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Basic-Fit stock remained flat at $24.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. Basic-Fit has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $57.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

