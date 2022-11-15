Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Decreases By 16.8%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the October 15th total of 142,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Baosheng Media Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BAOS remained flat at $0.95 during trading on Monday. 1,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,831. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. Baosheng Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $5.44.
About Baosheng Media Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baosheng Media Group (BAOS)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.