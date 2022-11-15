Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Decreases By 16.8%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the October 15th total of 142,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Baosheng Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BAOS remained flat at $0.95 during trading on Monday. 1,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,831. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. Baosheng Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

Get Baosheng Media Group alerts:

About Baosheng Media Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.