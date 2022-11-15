Short Interest in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK) Declines By 31.8%

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the October 15th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Technology Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 6.2% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 757,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 133.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 350,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 200,711 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 34.4% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 16.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 369,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 52,755 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 26.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 803,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 169,061 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Price Performance

ATAK traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.12. 311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,695. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $10.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.

About Aurora Technology Acquisition

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

