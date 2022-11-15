Short Interest in Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Rises By 11.9%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the October 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Price Performance

Shares of AIOSF stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

