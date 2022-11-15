Short Interest in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Declines By 23.6%

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the October 15th total of 157,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Financial to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 236.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 40.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of AROW stock opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. Arrow Financial has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $574.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

