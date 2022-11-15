Short Interest in Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Declines By 15.3%

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,878,600 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the October 15th total of 2,217,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 341.6 days.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

OTCMKTS ALFFF opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

