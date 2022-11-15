Short Interest in Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Drops By 11.1%

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACGPF opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. Accell Group has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $67.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average is $59.50.

Accell Group BV is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of bicycles, bicycle parts, and accessories. The firm operates through the following segments: Bikes, Parts, and Corporate. It offers products under the brands of Haibike, Winora, Ghost, Batavus, Koga, Lapierre, Raleigh, Sparta, Babboe, and Carqon.

