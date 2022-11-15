Short Interest in 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Declines By 22.1%

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the October 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
3DX Industries Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DDDX remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,236. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.40. 3DX Industries has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
3DX Industries Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3DX Industries (DDDX)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for 3DX Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3DX Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.