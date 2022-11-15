Short Interest in 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Declines By 22.1%

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the October 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

3DX Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DDDX remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,236. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.40. 3DX Industries has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

3DX Industries Company Profile

3DX Industries, Inc manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc in November 2013.

