Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Now Covered by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.88% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.88. Shopify has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $176.29.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Shopify by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,511,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,737,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,746 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1,007.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433,161 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Shopify by 1,170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493,237 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 715.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964,310 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1,097.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

