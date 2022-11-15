Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT Raised to $20.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 29.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHLS. Cowen raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

SHLS stock traded up $5.82 on Tuesday, reaching $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,479. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 698.42 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Insider Activity

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $210,158.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,372,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $571,282. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Articles

