Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.13% from the stock’s current price.

SCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Shawcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.75 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

Shawcor Stock Performance

SCL stock traded up C$0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.37. 579,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$4.24 and a 52 week high of C$11.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$801.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shawcor

About Shawcor

In other Shawcor news, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 15,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$130,466.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$99,494.76.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

