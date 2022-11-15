Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJR. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 744,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,104,000 after purchasing an additional 94,488 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,877,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,449,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,431 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJR. Scotiabank upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Shaw Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

SJR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 18,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,180. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.78.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

