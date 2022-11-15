Senseonics (SENS) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) is one of 26 public companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Senseonics to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Senseonics has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senseonics’ rivals have a beta of 0.75, indicating that their average stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Senseonics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Senseonics Competitors 97 660 1419 21 2.62

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 17.51%. Given Senseonics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Senseonics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

24.2% of Senseonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Senseonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Senseonics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics $13.68 million -$302.47 million N/A Senseonics Competitors $2.89 billion $516.56 million -8.59

Senseonics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics.

Profitability

This table compares Senseonics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics 1,450.19% -155.15% 71.47% Senseonics Competitors 173.02% -21.44% 9.90%

Summary

Senseonics rivals beat Senseonics on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months. It serves healthcare providers and patients through a network of distributors and strategic fulfillment partners. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

