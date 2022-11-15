Secret (SIE) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded down 21.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 15th. Secret has a market capitalization of $14.07 million and $54,586.54 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00249568 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00116710 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00061911 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00028611 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000331 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00521812 USD and is down -23.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $50,787.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

