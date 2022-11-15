Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Major Shareholder Sells $87,840.00 in Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $87,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,066,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 39,384 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $57,500.64.

On Monday, October 10th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 26,421 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $45,179.91.

On Friday, October 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 50,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $95,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $242,576.88.

On Monday, September 19th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $411,000.00.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCU traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 90,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,781. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Sculptor Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sculptor Capital Management

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 98,706 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 462,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 154,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 100,873 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 51,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

