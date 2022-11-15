Scotiabank Trims SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Target Price to C$31.50

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.25 to C$31.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CWYUF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.58.

OTCMKTS CWYUF traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.09. 1,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

