Scotiabank Boosts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$38.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RUS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.14.

Russel Metals Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of RUS opened at C$28.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.96. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$23.80 and a 12-month high of C$36.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

Russel Metals Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

