Scotiabank Boosts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$38.00

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RUS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.14.

Russel Metals Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of RUS opened at C$28.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.96. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$23.80 and a 12-month high of C$36.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.