Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,346 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $32.92. 86,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,736,682. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $40.51.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

