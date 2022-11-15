Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been assigned a €145.00 ($149.48) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($164.95) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €140.00 ($144.33) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($185.57) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($206.19) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, set a €145.00 ($149.48) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

Shares of EPA SU opened at €141.14 ($145.51) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($66.89) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($78.70). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €124.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €124.69.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.