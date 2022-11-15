SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 98 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $154.39 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

