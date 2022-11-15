SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $311,000 in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Equius Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $236,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $27.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99.

