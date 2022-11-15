SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Shares Down 3%

Shares of SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.42 and last traded at $18.42. Approximately 341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

SBI Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business; Asset Management Business; Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business and Non-financial Business segments. The company offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX margin trading; online securities; exchange and transaction services related to digital assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

