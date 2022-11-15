SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Short Interest Down 18.6% in October

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 710,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SaverOne 2014

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SaverOne 2014 stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 1.43% of SaverOne 2014 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SaverOne 2014 Trading Down 7.4 %

SVRE opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. SaverOne 2014 has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

SaverOne 2014 Company Profile

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications.

