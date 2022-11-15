Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Down 4%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.73. 14,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,021,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2,162.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

