Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Down 4%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.73. 14,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,021,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.41.
About Sana Biotechnology
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
