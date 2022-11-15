Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SZGPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €30.00 ($30.93) to €34.00 ($35.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €33.30 ($34.33) to €30.50 ($31.44) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €19.60 ($20.21) to €20.50 ($21.13) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

