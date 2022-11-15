Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.20.

SAFRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Safran from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($144.33) to €160.00 ($164.95) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Safran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €117.00 ($120.62) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st.

OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $28.23 on Thursday. Safran has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $34.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

